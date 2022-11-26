Oscar Winning Actor and Singer Irene Cara, Who Got Vaccinated For Her Birthday, Dies Suddenly

Academy Award and Grammy winning actor, singer and songwriter Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” has died suddenly, her publicist announced on Saturday, and the cause of death is “unknown.”

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” read the statement on Cara’s Twitter page posted by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home.”

The cause of death is unknown, Moose said, and funeral services are pending. Cara was 63 and fully vaccinated.

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” Moose said.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Cara was nominated for a best actress Golden Globe for her performance in the 1980 musical “Fame” and later won for singing and co-writing the theme song to “Flashdance” in 1984. Cara is also a Grammy winner who performed in numerous live theater performances during her career.

Fans and celebrities reacted to Cara’s death via social media on Saturday. Many people pointed out that Cara was a vaccine ultra who described her Covid-19 vaccination as “a very special birthday gift.”