Osama bin Laden Wanted Biden To Be President So ‘He Would Collapse the USA’

Osama Bin Laden prevented Al-Qaeda from assassinating Joe Biden because he believed Biden would be a useful tool in helping the terrorist regime destroy the United States.
News Punch first reported on the revelations last year after declassified documents revealed that Bin Laden plotted to kill then-President Barack Obama and put the United States into a crisis by making Biden president.
The 45-page document, which was first reported by The Washington Post in 2012, is now available in full along with hundreds of others from the raid.
Osama wrote to Al Qaeda deputy Atiyah Abd al-Rahman: ‘The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make [Vice President] Biden take over the presidency, Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.
‘As for Petraeus, he is the man of the hour … and killing him would alter the war’s path’ in Afghanistan.‘
Biden is now facing massive backlash from both sides of the political aisle over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan which has empowered and strengthened the Taliban.
Robert J. O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who assassinated Osama bin Laden, also blasted Biden for undoing the hard work the U.S. military had done in Afghanistan in a series of blistering tweets:
- “This is the worst loss in American history. Our most popular president has vanished. Prove me wrong.”
- “Everything Democrats touch turns to s**t. Prove me wrong.”
- “My friends who died for no reason would be disgusted with this administration.”
- “Have any of our generals and admirals resigned out of disgrace yet?”
- “We’ve heard more from The Taliban than we have from the most popular president in our history. Anything @PressSec ?”
- “People are being killed trying to evacuate Kabul. But don’t worry… Jen Psaki will tell us what’s actually happening once dips**t goes to sleep.”
- “Do I have this all right?: Our border is wide open, China’s biological weapon is surging, we closed our pipelines but opened Russia’s, the Taliban is back in charge, we are defunding the police and people with penises are women. What did I miss?”
- “Joe Biden opposed the raid to kill bin Laden. At least he lost Afghanistan in 7 months.”
- “Remember when people held hands and jump to their deaths out of the twin towers? Neither does @POTUS”
