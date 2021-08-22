Osama bin Laden Wanted Biden To Be President So ‘He Would Collapse the USA’

Osama Bin Laden prevented Al-Qaeda from assassinating Joe Biden because he believed Biden would be a useful tool in helping the terrorist regime destroy the United States.

News Punch first reported on the revelations last year after declassified documents revealed that Bin Laden plotted to kill then-President Barack Obama and put the United States into a crisis by making Biden president.

The 45-page document, which was first reported by The Washington Post in 2012, is now available in full along with hundreds of others from the raid.

Osama wrote to Al Qaeda deputy Atiyah Abd al-Rahman: ‘The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make [Vice President] Biden take over the presidency, Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.

‘As for Petraeus, he is the man of the hour … and killing him would alter the war’s path’ in Afghanistan.‘

Biden is now facing massive backlash from both sides of the political aisle over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan which has empowered and strengthened the Taliban.

Robert J. O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who assassinated Osama bin Laden, also blasted Biden for undoing the hard work the U.S. military had done in Afghanistan in a series of blistering tweets: