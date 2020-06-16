Orthodox Jews Use Bolt Cutters To Reopen New York Park Closed Under De Blasio’s Lockdown Orders

Frustrated with De Blasio’s lockdown, a group of Orthodox Jews in New York forcefully reopened neighbourhood parks, shuttered as part of the restrictions, so that their children could play.

Based Orthodox Jews reject de Blasio's hypocritical orders to close the park (for social distancing) and cut the locks so their kids can play. pic.twitter.com/msAafBjqY6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2020

While so many so-called leaders have been silent and absent, Heshy Tishler has led the charge on this issue, restoring the right of children to get the fresh air they need to be healthy!



It’s time for the city to get with the program.



Great job Heshy! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/v2kR4phaNY — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 15, 2020

As authorities crack down on playgrounds, tens of thousands of protesters have been allowed to gather and march all over the city, ignoring the lockdown and social distancing measures.

Wahington Examiner reports: The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation was recorded welding the gates to Middleton Playground shut in Williamsburg amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a video posted Monday to Williamsburg News’s Twitter account. The welding was later removed and replaced with standard chains, and frustrated residents gathered to protest the playground closures, during which some participants broke the chains on both sides of the park.

Assemblyman Joe Lentol expressed disapproval of closing the park, tweeting that its “unacceptable” to not allow kids to play in the park and demanding that Mayor Bill de Blasio open up the city’s parks and ease the restrictions prompted by COVID-19. Members of the city’s Jewish community were also singled out by de Blasio in April for violating social distancing guidelines during the health crisis.

Brooklyn saw thousands of protesters march outside the Brooklyn Museum over the weekend, demanding justice for black transgender people who have been murdered. De Blasio himself has also joined some protests that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to Hamodia the park busting incidents made news nationally.

Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin tweeted, “The Jews have survived over 3500 years, and faced horrific evil; and I think they’ll easily survive DeCommio,” his nickname for the New York City mayor. Levin invited Tischler onto his show Monday evening.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted, “Total double standard → New York’s mayor appears to be discriminating against Jewish funerals, schools, and playgrounds in enforcing his coronavirus shutdown. If Americans can protest, families should have access to their neighborhood parks.”

And when conservative social-media guru Caleb Hall tweeted, “Jews in NYC just cut the lock @NYCMayor put on their park,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) replied, “Bravo.”