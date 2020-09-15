Oregon Woman Catches Arsonist on Her Property – Holds Him at Gunpoint Until Police Arrive

Oregon woman holds arsonist at gunpoint on her property until the police arrive

A brave Oregon woman found an arsonist on her property over the weekend. The women held the thug at gunpoint on the ground until police arrived.

The gun-carrying woman told the man if her husband would have cauht him he’d already be dead.

The mainstream media have, so far, completely ignored this citizen’s arrest.

It completely goes against their anti-gun man-made climate change narrative.

WATCH:

