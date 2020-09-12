Oregon Officials Arrest Two More Arsonists Connected to Fires

Jonathan Maas and Michael Jarrod Bokkela were arrested for arson by Oregon officials on Wednesday.

Jonathan Maas was arrested for allegedly starting a fire in the woods near the frisbee golf course at Dexter State Recreation Area in Oregon.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found passersby had quickly put out the fire, the Dexter fire chief said earlier this week.

“The fire was in a wooded area and was approximately 5 feet in diameter before it was extinguished by two people playing frisbee golf in the area,” the sheriff’s office said. “A man in a minivan was seen leaving the area shortly before the fire was discovered.”

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigated the fire.

