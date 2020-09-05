Oregon Gov. Brown Blames ‘White Supremacists’ for Portland Violence; SILENT on Antifa, BLM

Oregon Democrat Gov. Kate Brown has blamed “white supremacists”and “vigilantes” for the violence and rioting in Portland, while refusing to condemn, or even mention, Black Lives Matter or Antifa’s role in almost 100 nights of riots in the leftist city.

The whole country has watched in horror as far-left Black Lives Matter and Antifa radicals have terrorized and torched the city of Portland every night for more than three months.

But Democrat Gov. Brown seems to be living on another planet. By calling for an end to the unrest after almost 100 straight nights of far-left riots — and failing to acknowledge Antifa or BLM — the leftist governor has let down her state.

Brown spoke out in the wake of the shooting in downtown Portland last weekend when Trump supporter Aaron “Jay” Danielson was allegedly ambushed and executed by an Antifa militant.

The man wanted for the slaying, 48-year-old Antifa and Black Lives Matter extremist Michael Forest Reinoehl, was shot dead by police on Thursday night after he was seen pulling a gun on officers as they closed in on him.

“The violence must stop,” Brown declared in the written Thursday statement.

“There is no place for white supremacy or vigilantism in Oregon.”

“All who perpetrate violent crimes must be held equally accountable,” Gov. Brown added.

The statement made no mention of Antifa, BLM, or any other leftist protest groups or rioters.

While she didn’t dare mention or criticize left-wing protesters who have thrown objects at police officers, terrorized residents and vandalized and set buildings on fire, a spokesman said her statement “is a collective call to action for an end to violence in Portland and affirms that those who commit violent acts must be held accountable.”

Last Saturday, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a member of the conservative Patriot Prayer group, was shot and killed in Portland.

Witnesses say Reinoehl, the alleged killer, “hunted” down and murdered Mr. Danielson because of his beliefs.

Reinoehl claimed in an interview with Vice earlier in the day that he had acted in self-defense.

Portland’s Police Chief Chuck Lovell also called on elected officials this week to condemn nightly violence at protests.

Lovell’s call comes a day after protesters, demanding far-left Mayor Ted Wheeler resign and cut police funding, broke into the mayor’s condominium building and set a fire.

Wheeler reportedly plans to move to escape the wrath of the mob.

This time last week, 74 suspects had been arrested on federal charges related to protests, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams said.

“Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety,”Williams said last week.