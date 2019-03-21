Oregon Passes Bill Allowing Doctors to Starve Mentally Ill Patients to Death

Mentally ill patients in Oregon can now be legally starved to death at a doctor’s discretion thanks to a controversial new law.

Oregon’s Senate passed House Bill 4135 on Tuesday (17-12) and in the House two weeks ago (35-25). It makes Oregon the first ever U.S. state to sanction the ability for caregivers to remove access to food and water for vulnerable patients with illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Lifesitenews.com reports: Oregon Right to Life (ORTL) Executive Director Lois Anderson says the effect of the bill is that “vulnerable Oregonians are left without protections and their right to basic care like food and water.”

“The advance directive was put into Oregon statute back in 1993,” State Rep. Bill Kennemer (R) explained, adding that it was “very well vetted” and “thoroughly discussed.”

“If it were to be removed from statute, I fear the legal protections we carefully placed there could be jeopardized, potentially harming end of life decisions for vulnerable patients,” he added.

Under the old advanced directive, caretakers may not decide to starve a mentally impaired patient to death unless that caretaker has been given decision-making authority by the patient before becoming mentally impaired (with four rare exceptions).

HB-4135 reverses that provision, allowing a mentally impaired patient to be starved to death — even against his or her will — unless the patient has made a contrary advanced directive.

“If signed into law, HB-4135 would endanger Oregonians with dementia and Alzheimer’s, allowing their healthcare representatives to remove their access to food and water,” the ORTL website explains.

“Over the last 25 years, Oregonians at the end-of-life stage have been protected by the current advance directive. Removing it from statute has legal consequences.”

“It’s disappointing that House Democrats passed a bill that has obvious and significant problems,” Anderson added.

“What limited testimony was allowed in the House Health Care Committee hearing revealed the process has been rushed and will lead to unintended consequences that endanger vulnerable Oregonians,” he said.

“Oregon’s advance directive is a critical document that deserved more than three weeks of rushed deliberation,” Oregon Right to Life Political Director David Kilada told LifeSiteNews.

“The disregard every single Democrat in the Oregon Legislature had for the concerns raised about House Bill 4135 was disgraceful. Stakeholders — including doctors, an attorney, and thousands of Oregonians — expressed concern that the bill would have unintended consequences endangering vulnerable people. These concerns were ignored.”

Bill Harris testified in favor of the legislation. His wife had dementia, and he went to court to legally starve her to death. He said he supports HB-4135 because his court case was unsuccessful.

The bill now goes to Democrat Governor Kate Brown’s desk for signing into law. Gov. Brown is praised by abortion groups such as Emily’s List and Planned Parenthood.

Oregon was one of the first states to legalize abortion in 1969 and the first state in the union to legalize doctor-assisted suicide in 1997.