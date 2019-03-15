Opportunist Ocasio-Cortez Blasts NRA over New Zealand Shooting

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasted no time in politicizing the tragic mass shooting in New Zealand on Thursday by blasting the NRA over the deaths of 49 people. 

The socialist superstar condemned the attack on Twitter, obsessively focussing on the NRA.

“At 1st I thought of saying, ‘Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.’ But I couldn’t say ‘imagine,’” Cortez wrote, citing the deadly shootings at a Charleston, S.C., church, a Pittsburgh synagogue and a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church.

“What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?” She added.

Ocasio-Cortez noted that “thoughts and prayers” is a reference to the NRA phrase she says is “used to deflect conversation away from policy change during tragedies.”

Information Liberation reports: Was the NRA to blame for the Normandy church attack in 2016 where a group of knife-wielding Muslims filmed themselves beheading 84-year-old Father Jacques Hamel?

Some reports actually said the shooting was stopped by a Muslim with a gun, but let’s not let that get in the way of the left’s comically stupid narrative.

