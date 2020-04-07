Operation Silent Predator: 9 Pedophiles Arrested In Arizona In Undercover Child Rape Bust

Nine pedophiles have been indicted in a massive undercover child rape bust in Arizona, authorities confirmed last week.

Operation Silent Predator took place in January and involved police departments in Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler plus Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities said the operation’s goal was to crack down on pedophiles soliciting sexual contact with children online.

Fox 10 reports: Undercover agents pretended to be minors in the crackdown.

State prosecutors said the nine suspects range in age from 23 to 65.

All have been indicted on charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Two of the men also are accused of child sex trafficking and the other seven face additional charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.