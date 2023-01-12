OnlyFans Star Comes Out As ‘Transcanine’ As Zoophiles Demand LGBTQI+ Add a Z

A popular OnlyFans model with hundreds of thousands of followers has come out as ‘transcanine’ and is openly discussing her sex life with dogs, as the movement to add a Z to the LGBTQI+ rainbow continues to gain momentum.

KnottyFairy caused outrage on Twitter following comments she had made, and alleged videos she had posted, about her engaging in sexual relations with canines.

DailyStar report: On January 2, she told her 185.8k followers that she had made the decision to ‘come out’ as ‘transcanine’, saying she had been with six dogs in the past year, and only two men in her life.

She defended her stance to one critic by saying: “I am trans canine, I can’t abuse what I am.”

She continued to shock followers with her tweets which included a post stating that “dog c** in coffee is the best creamer, and it helps you have clear skin.”

It seems that even her parents have turned their back on her, in one bizarre Tweet she said: “When I first watched the Jesus movie , as he hung on the cross he asked “Father why have you forsaken me.” I understand now what he must felt. My own parents want me gone. I literally washed the dishes yesterday. Why are they ungrateful?”

KnottyFairy told her 185.8k followers that she is in a sexual relationship with various dogs

The popular OnlyStars creator is part of a wider movement of zoophiles working to normalize sex with animals in mainstream society

Outraged OnlyFans star Alana Evans, who engaged in a war of words on the platform with KnottyFairy, said she had filed a complaint with PETA and encouraged others to do the same.

“Animals cannot consent,” she said

“She is vile and needs to be arrested.”

PETA UK’s Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen, said: “Consensual sex is always between members of the same species who engage in it willingly, which can never be the case when a human and another animal are involved.”

But the movement to normalize zoophilia is gaining steam. Zoophiles believe it’s acceptable to be sexually intimate with an animal, and want the LGBTQ+ rainbow movement to add a Z to its name.

German zoophiles have taken to the streets in protest against laws that forbid sex with animals. According to the protesters, German citizens should have the right to engage in sexual relationships with animals including pet dogs.

Under animal protection laws that apply in every civilized country across the world, it is illegal to engage in sexual congress with an animal, however organizers of the Zoophilia Pride March say they are making headway in pressuring the German government to change the law by gaining the support of the mainstream majority.

The pro-bestiality protesters handed out pamphlets to passersby that were reported to say, “We love animals. We reject any kind of force, violence and abuse and it hurts our souls to see animals suffer. We are pro-animal rights but we are being discriminated nevertheless.”

The pamphlet concludes by suggesting that bestiality is now normal, acceptable behavior that is genetically inherited and irreversible.

“We cannot do anything about being zoophiles, and so are trying handling (sic) our inclinations responsibly,” the pamphlet states.

In an interview published by RUPTLY, one of the Zoophilia pride marchers defends the concept of sexual relationships with animals. According to the pride marcher, sex with animals should be decriminalized because “it is much easier to build a relationship with animals than humans.”

The protester also brought his dog to the march to “share the love” and told the interviewer that the first dog he had sex with was male, however he is currently in a sexual relationship with a “German Shepherd bitch.”

The major reason many are adamant that zoophiles should not be accepted by mainstream society involves the issue of consent. Some think it’s equivalent to child abuse, where dominance is imposed on a weaker party that is incapable of giving consent.