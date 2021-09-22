Only a Minority of Americans Think Biden Is “Mentally Stable” Enough to Be POTUS

President Joe Biden is not having a good week. According to a new poll, less than half of Americans think he is “mentally stable” enough to hold his job.

According to a Fox News poll, confidence in Biden’s cognitive capabilities has continuously dropped since July, when only 39% of Americans said he was mentally unfit. Just 49% of respondents to Monday’s poll were confident that Biden is mentally fit enough to serve as president, while a whopping 48% believe he is not.

Redstate.com reports: The poll is referencing registered voters, so it’s folks more likely to vote.

What’s even more problematic for Biden is, like many polls, this one is weighted to the Democrats, with Democratic people outnumber Republicans responding to the poll 44% to 39%. So, that’s Democrats who are coming around to this as well, not just Republicans.

This is on top of all other manner of polls over the past couple of months showing his numbers in free fall.

He had the most brutal poll of his time in office this month, with only 39% approving of job performance and 49% disapproving.

He’s also taking a hit in a very important state for the future — Iowa. It’s an acid bath for Biden.

Less than a third of the people polled approve of the job he is doing in office, with almost two-thirds disapproving.

From Fox News:

Biden’s approval rating stands at 31%, with disapproval at 62%, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, which was released on Tuesday. That’s a significant drop from June, the previous time the question was asked, when the president stood at 43%-52% approval/disapproval. The last time Biden’s approval ratings were above water in Des Moines Register/Mediacom polling in Iowa was in March, early in his presidency, when he stood at 47%-44%.

“This is a bad poll for Joe Biden, and it’s playing out in everything that he touches right now,” the survey’s pollster, J. Ann Selzer, said to the Des Moines Register. The poll was taken September 12-15.

Seltzer poll in Iowa finds that Biden has the lowest approval of any President since George W. Bush during the economic collapse

That’s pretty much the size of it right now — everything Biden touches blows up on him — from Afghanistan to the border — and nothing he’s doing is really digging himself out of it. And you can bet that media isn’t going to amplify how badly all these indications are for Biden.