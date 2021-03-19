Only 1,000 People Tune Into Biden Speech as President Harris Towers Behind Him

Joe Biden struggled through a speech about vaccinations on Thursday, with his handler President Kamala Harris towering behind him. At one point, Biden even acknowledged her as “President Harris.”

Only 1,000 people bothered tuning in to watch him speak via the White House YouTube channel.

Summit.news reports: Amid the squinty eyed teleprompter reading he stated “Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time he has done this, and it won’t be the last.

Hardly surprising given that the ever lurking Harris is acting as the president and calling herself president while Biden naps and doesn’t know where he is.

He’s literally incapable of getting even the basics right. #PresidentHarris pic.twitter.com/FlempiyA22 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2021

Biden supporters will go to their grave screaming "BUT TRUMP" in defense of his gaffes. #PresidentHarris — Trump's Black Grandson (@MrMichaelBurkes) March 18, 2021