Only 1,000 People Tune Into Biden Speech as President Harris Towers Behind Him

Only 1,000 people bothered tuning in to watch him speak via the White House YouTube channel.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use.
Summit.news reports: Amid the squinty eyed teleprompter reading he stated “Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”
Of course, this isn’t the first time he has done this, and it won’t be the last.
Hardly surprising given that the ever lurking Harris is acting as the president and calling herself president while Biden naps and doesn’t know where he is.