One-Third of Americans Agree the Media Is ‘the Enemy of the People’

One-third of Americans believe the corrupt news media is “the enemy of the people,” according to a new Hill-Harris X poll survey.
Are the public finally waking up?
The poll, released Monday, found that the distrust in media is strongest among Republican voters.
51 percent of Republicans polled said they viewed the press as “the enemy of the people” compared with 14 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of independents who said the same.
A majority of all respondents overall signaled support for the press, with 67 percent saying that the “news media is an important part of a democracy.”
Information Liberation reports: Truly hilarious wording for that last line. Most people “support” the press because they think that the “news media is an important part of a democracy.”
I believe the news media is an important part of democracy but am aware as a matter of record that the controlled media is literally the enemy of the people. They view themselves as our enemy and act as an occupying force working to subdue any plebs who dare to fall out of line.
Recognizing the reality of the situation doesn’t mean you’re against “the press” in its entirety, it means you’re informed.
Among those surveyed, respondents were most closely divided on the issue in rural areas. Forty-six percent of rural Americans said they believed the news media to be the “enemy of the people,” compared with 54 percent of those who said the news media is a crucial part of democracy.
Our media is now mostly dedicated to lobbying for alternative media to be deplatformed, doxing dissidents and ruining random people’s lives for crimes against liberal orthodoxy.
They’re at the point now where they’re demanding everyone who make fun of Democrats be doxed, fired from their jobs and even criminally prosecuted.
If anyone doesn’t realize this is a hostile enemy force then they’re not paying attention.