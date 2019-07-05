One-Third of Americans Agree the Media Is ‘the Enemy of the People’

One-third of Americans believe the corrupt news media is “the enemy of the people,” according to a new Hill-Harris X poll survey.

Are the public finally waking up?

The poll, released Monday, found that the distrust in media is strongest among Republican voters.

51 percent of Republicans polled said they viewed the press as “the enemy of the people” compared with 14 percent of Democrats and 35 percent of independents who said the same.

A majority of all respondents overall signaled support for the press, with 67 percent saying that the “news media is an important part of a democracy.”

Information Liberation reports: Truly hilarious wording for that last line. Most people “support” the press because they think that the “news media is an important part of a democracy.”

I believe the news media is an important part of democracy but am aware as a matter of record that the controlled media is literally the enemy of the people. They view themselves as our enemy and act as an occupying force working to subdue any plebs who dare to fall out of line.

The media is threatening to dox a female Microsoft employee after she revealed in an internal message board that "senior leadership is awarded more money if they discriminate against Asians and white men."

https://t.co/bTugc9LPzY — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 23, 2019

Recognizing the reality of the situation doesn’t mean you’re against “the press” in its entirety, it means you’re informed.

Among those surveyed, respondents were most closely divided on the issue in rural areas. Forty-six percent of rural Americans said they believed the news media to be the “enemy of the people,” compared with 54 percent of those who said the news media is a crucial part of democracy.

Our media is now mostly dedicated to lobbying for alternative media to be deplatformed, doxing dissidents and ruining random people’s lives for crimes against liberal orthodoxy.

The fearless journalists at The Daily Beast on Friday decided to out a pastry chef — yes, a pastry chef — who works at a chocolate shop in Mar-a-Lago for allegedly believing in the QAnon conspiracy theory. https://t.co/FIA2qklpE7 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) February 23, 2019

They’re at the point now where they’re demanding everyone who make fun of Democrats be doxed, fired from their jobs and even criminally prosecuted.

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson (FL) says that people who are “making fun of members of Congress” online “should be prosecuted” pic.twitter.com/f69KwOeJ0n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2019

The Daily Beast doxed a working class African-American Trump supporter on Saturday for sharing a meme video making fun of Nancy Pelosi on Facebook.

https://t.co/ESMOE8ZIpp — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 2, 2019

If anyone doesn’t realize this is a hostile enemy force then they’re not paying attention.