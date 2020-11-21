‘One Man’s Ego’ Is Damaging The Integrity of US ‘Democracy’ Says Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Friday to declare that “Protecting one man’s ego is not worth damaging the legitimacy of our democracy.”

Clinton’s comments triggered an avalanche of mockery by apparently declaring that Donald Trump’s ego is a threat to the legitimacy of US democracy, proving that her efforts to delegitimize the 2016 vote still haven’t been forgotten.

But as some have pointed out, her remarks could just as easily have been referring to Joe Biden or indeed herself

Protecting one man's ego is not worth damaging the legitimacy of our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 20, 2020

RT reports: The comment was presumably a reference to Trump, who has challenged the results of the presidential election earlier this month, refusing to concede to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. However, social media users did a double-take, pointing out that Clinton’s tweet was an uncannily accurate description of her own behavior following her 2016 loss to Trump.

POT, KETTLE!!! — James Woods (@JamesWoods84) November 20, 2020

Zero self awareness 😂 — Husky Himbo (@iceiceninja) November 20, 2020

“It’s cool to take over 3 years of lies to protect one woman’s ego, amirite?” snarked one user, as others reminded Clinton in detail how she had been one of the primary forces behind the Russiagate conspiracy theory that attempted to delegitimize Trump’s victory four years ago as the product of his “collusion” with the Kremlin, which was never proven despite the enormous amount of time and taxpayers’ money spent on multiple investigations of the allegations.

But “Russia Russia” is acceptable?



Easy to see how we got here.



Both HRC and DT the problem here — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) November 20, 2020

Some took Clinton’s failure to actually name Trump and ran with it, “agreeing” that democracy should be preserved even if it hurts Biden’s ego.

That's exactly why the investigations into this election is a good thing. Biden's ego isn't worth protecting — Kristi (@cutecanukgirl) November 20, 2020