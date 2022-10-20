One in Every 500 Children Who Receive COVID Jab Are Hospitalised by It – Media Blackout

One in every 500 children under five years who received the experimental Pfizer Covid jab were hospitalized with a serious vaccine injury, and one in 200 had symptoms ongoing for months afterwards, a new study has found.

The study published in JAMA included 7,806 children aged five or younger who were followed up of for an average of 91.4 days following their first Pfizer shot. It was a retrospective cohort study done as an authenticated online survey (response rate 41.1%) in spring 2022 which included parents or caregivers who registered children for SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in outpatient care facilities in Germany. It compared the adverse events to those of the same children with other vaccinations in order to control for over-reporting.

Infowars.com reports: It concluded that the symptoms reported after Pfizer vaccination were “comparable overall” to those for other vaccines. Let’s see.

Any symptoms: 62% higher

Musculoskeletal (muscles and bones) symptoms: 155% higher

Dermatologic (skin) symptoms: 118% higher

Otolaryngologic (ears, nose and throat) symptoms: 537% higher

Cardiovascular (heart etc.): 36% higher

Gastrointestinal (stomach etc.): 54% higher

It calls these “modestly elevated”. (Note that not all are statistically significant and some confidence intervals are wide, see below.)

In 0.5% of the children (40 of 7,806) symptoms were “currently ongoing and thus of unknown significance”. This is in a study with a 2-4 month follow-up period. That means 0.5% of children had an adverse effect that lasted for weeks or months. In two cases (0.03%), symptoms were confirmed to have lasted longer than 90 days.

Ten children were hospitalised with reported serious adverse events (SAEs), compared to zero with the other vaccines. This reported as 0.1%, as it is out of 7,806. However, the study also states that no hospitalisations were reported for children administered the low dosage of 3 μg. Since it also tells us that 6,033 children received at least one dose of over 3 μg (or unknown dosage), the rate in the relevant cohort is closer to 0.2%, or around one in 500.

Four of the hospitalisations were for cardiovascular injury; one child was hospitalised after both doses for this reason. Four were pulmonary (lung) related. Symptoms of the hospitalised children lasted an average of 12.2 days and a maximum of 60 days. None reported a myocarditis diagnosis. Mercifully, no deaths were reported in this relatively small sample.

The mortality rate in under-20s has been shown to be 0.0003%. The figure for under-fives will be even lower. But even if we unrealistically assume this is the mortality rate for under-fives and the vaccines reduce it to zero, this still means that at least 500 children are hospitalised for every life the vaccines save. In reality the ratio will be much worse than this.

Yet the EU has just authorised the jab for this age group, and the U.S. is adding it to its childhood vaccination schedule. Madness.