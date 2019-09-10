One America News Network Sues ‘Fake News Queen’ Rachel Maddow for $10 Million

One America News Network (OANN) filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit Monday against ‘fake news queen‘ Rachel Maddow.

OANN is suing Maddow, MSNBC, Comcast Corporation and NBC Universal for defamation after they “maliciously and recklessly” suggested the network were a Russian state propaganda outlet, according to a complaint published by Law and Crime.

Maddow breathlessly stated that OANN “really, literally is Russian propaganda” on her show in July earlier this year.

Dailycaller.com reports: Maddow’s comment was based on The Daily Beast article stating OANN’s Kristian Rouz is a “Russian national on the payroll of the Kremlin’s official propaganda outlet, Sputnik.” OANN demanded retraction from The Daily Beast reporter and Maddow on July 29.

“This is vile, sensationalistic reporting,” OANN’s lawyer, Skip Miller, said according to a previous press release. “These defamatory statements must be retracted immediately. One America News Network has no connection to the Russian government or any other government — no connection whatsoever, financial or otherwise.”

Comcast is being sued for refusing to carry OANN as part of its cable programming because the network could go against liberal politics of MSNBC, according to the complaint. The lawsuit also alleges that Maddow and the other defendants knew her comment was false. It suggests the statement was intentionally made to hurt OANN because of the network’s conservative views.

OANN’s lawyers gave Maddow and The Daily Beast until Aug. 15 to retract its statements, according to the cease-and-desist requests sent on July 29.

“One America is wholly owned, operated and financed by the Herring family in San Diego,” Miller said according to a statement. “They are as American as apple pie. They are not paid by Russia and have nothing to do with the Russian government.”

“This is a false and malicious libel, and they’re going to answer for it in a court of law.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.