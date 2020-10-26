On This Day 4 Years Ago Hillary Congratulated Herself On Being a ‘Future President’

October 26, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 4
LinkedInReddit

On this day four years ago, Hillary Clinton humiliated herself by wishing herself a happy birthday and describing herself as a “future president.”

Happy birthday to this future president,” Clinton’s account tweeted, along with a black and white photo of her as a child.

Whew… Epic fail!

As the Associated Press pointed out at the time, Clinton celebrated her 69th birthday on Univision’s entertainment news show El Gordo y La Flaca, where she was feted with a bottle of tequila and a large cake featuring her face and the White House.

While Hillary tried to have her cake and eat it too, the American electorate put a stop to that, famously crushing her dreams in a resounding electoral college defeat to President Donald Trump a little over a week later.

Fast forward four years and it seems Hillary Clinton still hasn’t learned her lesson.

Check out this tweet for proof:

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)