On This Day 4 Years Ago Hillary Congratulated Herself On Being a ‘Future President’

On this day four years ago, Hillary Clinton humiliated herself by wishing herself a happy birthday and describing herself as a “future president.”
“Happy birthday to this future president,” Clinton’s account tweeted, along with a black and white photo of her as a child.
Whew… Epic fail!
As the Associated Press pointed out at the time, Clinton celebrated her 69th birthday on Univision’s entertainment news show El Gordo y La Flaca, where she was feted with a bottle of tequila and a large cake featuring her face and the White House.
While Hillary tried to have her cake and eat it too, the American electorate put a stop to that, famously crushing her dreams in a resounding electoral college defeat to President Donald Trump a little over a week later.
Fast forward four years and it seems Hillary Clinton still hasn’t learned her lesson.
Check out this tweet for proof:
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- ‘Shove Your New World Order Up Your A**’: Thousands Protest Covid ‘New Normal’ In London - October 26, 2020
- Even CNN Admits Biden Told a Bare-Faced Lie To The Nation About Fracking - October 26, 2020
- Text Messages Show Biden Covered Up Hunter’s ‘Sexually Inappropriate’ Actions With Minor - October 26, 2020