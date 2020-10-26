On This Day 4 Years Ago Hillary Congratulated Herself On Being a ‘Future President’

On this day four years ago, Hillary Clinton humiliated herself by wishing herself a happy birthday and describing herself as a “future president.”

“Happy birthday to this future president,” Clinton’s account tweeted, along with a black and white photo of her as a child.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Whew… Epic fail!

As the Associated Press pointed out at the time, Clinton celebrated her 69th birthday on Univision’s entertainment news show El Gordo y La Flaca, where she was feted with a bottle of tequila and a large cake featuring her face and the White House.

While Hillary tried to have her cake and eat it too, the American electorate put a stop to that, famously crushing her dreams in a resounding electoral college defeat to President Donald Trump a little over a week later.

Fast forward four years and it seems Hillary Clinton still hasn’t learned her lesson.

