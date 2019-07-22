Turncoat Omarosa: Trump Is Attempting to Start a Race War

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims President Trump is attempting to ignite a race war in America.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Saturday Night Politics” over the weekend, the former “Apprentice” cast member slammed President Trump over his attacks on ‘Squad’ members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

Omarosa said “As a woman of color watching him, attack those four women, it made it very clear that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy. And everyone has been kind of tiptoeing what this actually is.”

“Donald Trump wants to start a race war in this country, and it started at that rally — it started with the tweets.”

She added, “You know who started it, Stephen Miller penned it and put it in the prompter we know that because we worked with him.”

WATCH: