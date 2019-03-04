Olympic Legend Calls For Ban on Transgender Women in Female Sports

Olympic medalist Sharron Davies has been accused by liberals of “fuelling hate” after saying that transgender women should be banned from competing in female sport as they have unfair biological advantages over women who were born female.

Davies also explained that “every single woman athlete” feels the same way, but they are afraid to speak about the issue because liberals routinely shout them down and bully them into silence.

The competitive swimmer, who won a silver medal for Great Britain at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and two Commonwealth golds during her career, said that her comments were not transphobic and claimed she had spoken to many other female athletes who “feel the same way”.

“I have nothing against anyone who wishes 2be transgender [sic]”, Davies wrote on Twitter.

“However I believe there is a fundamental difference between the binary sex u r born with & the gender u may identify as.

“To protect women’s sport those with a male sex advantage should not be able 2compete in women’s sport.”

The tweet has since received more than 22,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

The Independent reports: The 56-year-old’s comments were supported by many, including Olympic track winner Sally Gunnell, gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams OBE and gold middle distance athlete Dame Kelly Holmes.

However, others criticised Davies, with some even calling for her to be stripped of her MBE.

“Well done Sharon, fuel the hate!,” one person wrote.

“No one chooses to be Transgender. You have no idea about what it is like to be TG. Shame on you! StriptheMBE.”

Another commented: “The use of the word “wishes” suggests you might have fundamentally misunderstood a key aspect of this issue.”

A third person added: “Absolutely heartbreaking to see UK sport stars coming out as transphobic.

“You don’t see trans women as women, you are also supporting transphobic hate groups. Heartbreaking.”

Davies has since defended her comments, claiming that she’s not the only female athlete who feels this way.

“It is not a transphobic thing – I really want to say we have no issue with people who are transgender,“ she told the BBC.

”Every single woman athlete I’ve spoken to, and I have spoken to many, all of my friends in international sports, understand and feel the same way as me.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people who are in the races [now] are in a very difficult predicament when they can’t speak out. It maybe falls to the people who were competing [in the past] who would understand the predicament that is being faced at the moment to try to create a debate, and try to explain how we feel there needs to be a fair and level playing field.”