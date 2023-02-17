Ohio Residents Undergoing ‘DNA Mutations’ After ‘Chemical Attack’ – Lawsuit Claims

Residents in Ohio are suffering from serious health problems, including “DNA mutations”, following the train derailment which they say was an “orchestrated chemical attack“, a new lawsuit claims.

Officials from Norfolk Southern abrutptly walked out on a meeting last night with worried East Palestine, Ohio, residents who were searching for answers about the unusual incident.

East Palestine Ohio mayor Trent Conaway is furious the community came out for a town hall and the railroad refused to show up Norfolk Southern didn't have the nerve to address the town. pic.twitter.com/HSysWKt8mj — 🥀_Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) February 16, 2023

Summit.news reports: Norfolk Southern is not off to a great start. There are increasing reports that residents are experiencing short-term health impacts after the derailment and controlled burn of toxic chemical vinyl chloride. Residents as far away as Pittsburgh are wondering about potential health impacts, according to local media, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

DeWine says they relied on models to determine possible fallout. What could possible go wrong… https://t.co/XTmwnAYw6B — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 15, 2023

Recall this model we shared yesterday.

And here’s another model.

#EastPalestine train derailed Friday Feb 3, 2023 at 8:55PM after which "the fire spanned the length of the rail cars and continued for several days." Link includes HYSPLIT run from Feb 6, several days after the accident, when the controlled burn began.https://t.co/mwH2ouwDns pic.twitter.com/KVKnqZpj7B — #WearAMask (@StLawCovid) February 15, 2023

And then, there are long-term health implications with exposure to vinyl chloride, such as an increased risk of developing a rare form of liver cancer (hepatic angiosarcoma), liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), brain and lung cancers, lymphoma, and leukemia.

Here’s Shaw’s full letter to the residents of East Palestine.

Nearly two weeks after the derailment, Norfolk Southern still hasn’t provided all information about what the train cars were carrying, New York Daily News pointed out.

At the meeting last night, East Palestine resident Kathy Dyke asked local officials and members of federal agencies:

“Why are they being hush-hush?”

“They’re not out here supporting, they’re not out here answering questions. For three days, we didn’t even know what was on the train.”

“I have three grandbabies,” she continued. “Are they going to grow up here in five years and have cancer? So those are all factors that play on my mind.”

Another woman questioned:

“If there’s nothing in the air and nothing in the water, why are people still getting sick?”

One man exclaimed:

“This whole town’s infected!”

Even the journalists covering the derailment are getting sick from the fumes.

On Thursday, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown wrote a letter to Governor Mike DeWine to declare a disaster in East Palestine.

“This is an unprecedented situation. “Hundreds of families were forced to flee their homes and are now rightfully concerned about the potential long-term health risks associated with exposure to the toxic chemicals released” Brown said, adding DeWine should declare a disaster to “ensure that the community has all the resources they need.”

Meanwhile, a litigation wave has hit Norfolk Southern. The latest lawsuit alleges that efforts by the rail company and local and state authorities to burn off the dangerous chemicals made things worse and demanded punitive damages and medical monitoring.

“I’m not sure Norfolk Southern could have come up with a worse plan to address this disaster. “Residents exposed to vinyl chloride may already be undergoing DNA mutations that could linger for years or even decades before manifesting as terrible and deadly cancers. The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern made it worse by essentially blasting the town with chemicals as they focused on restoring train service and protecting their shareholders,” attorney John Morgan said in a statement, who was cited by local media WFMJ.

“At least five class action negligence lawsuits have now been filed by residents and business owners who were impacted by the fiery chemical train derailment,” The Independent said.

The photo above should’ve been on the front cover of every major newspaper nationwide — but it wasn’t. Wonder why?

… and there’s this.