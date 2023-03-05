Ohio Residents Told To Shelter in Place After ANOTHER Train Derails

Residents in Ohio have been ordered to shelter in place following another train derailment in Springfield on Saturday.

Residents are being told to shelter in place due to potentially dangerous chemicals being released into the atmosphere. A hazmat crew is also on the scene.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.” – according to a post on Clark County’s Facebook page.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: WHIOTV reported:

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed deputes are on scene of a train derailment late Saturday afternoon. Deputies and medics responded to the area of State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m. Dispatchers confirm to News Center 7 they are on scene but no other information was available at this time. Video sent from a News Center 7 viewer shows a couple of box cars derailed. A hazmat crew is confirmed to be on scene, according to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson. The State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene. We have a news crew on scene and will continue provide updates.

VIDEO:

Witness video shows the moment a cargo train starts to derail in Springfield, Ohio. Still unknown what the train was carrying pic.twitter.com/Sxsr6XhmAp — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 4, 2023

Additional video: