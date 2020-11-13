Official Overseeing Arizona Vote Count Process Called Trump Supporters Nazis

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is in charge of overseeing the vote count process, previously called Trump supporters Nazis.

In an August 2017 tweet, Hobbs declared, “.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans.”

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he's more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

Summit.news reports That wouldn’t be much of a shock for someone who lists her pronouns in her Twitter bio along with her support for Black Lives Matter, but given that Hobbs is now instrumental in the Arizona voting process, Trump supporters are understandably concerned.

“Anyone think we could possibly get a fair shake in front of this activist???” asked Donald Trump Jr.

Anyone think we could possibly get a fair shake in front of this activist??? https://t.co/mEzsoIQPeH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 12, 2020

The Secretary of State has already exercised her power to prevent an inquiry into Arizona’s voting machines.

“In recent days, the President of Arizona’s State Senate, Karen Fann, called on Hobbs’ office to authorize an independent review of the state’s voting machines. A call that Hobbs immediately shot down,” reports National File.

“It is patently unreasonable to suggest that, despite there being zero credible evidence of any impropriety or widespread irregularities, election officials nonetheless have a responsibility to prove a negative,” Hobbs wrote in response.