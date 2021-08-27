Officer Who Murdered Female Veteran During Capitol Protest Boasts: “I Saved Countless Lives”

The officer who shot and killed Ashli Babitt, the unarmed female Trump supporter and veteran, on January 6th has now revealed himself as Officer Michael Byrd.

In an interview with NBC, Byrd congratulated himself for the killing, saying he was just doing his job.

“Once we barricaded the doors, we were essentially trapped where we were,” Byrd said in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt. “There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out.”

.⁦@NBCNightlyNews exclusive⁩ —> Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Capitol riot breaks silence: 'I saved countless lives' https://t.co/3YyPfTNI98 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 26, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: “If they get through that door, they’re into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress,” added Byrd.

Byrd continued, justifying his killing of Ashi Babbit and even praising himself for doing so.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

“I tried to wait as long as I could…” he told Holt.

“…but their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers,” Byrd said in an effort to further justify his homicide.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have reportedly cleared Byrd of any wrongdoing for the shooting.

The killing of Ashli Babbit has remained a highly controversial moment of 2021, with her husband suing for the name of the Capitol cop who shot her during the Capitol riot before he went public. The family has also recently sought to sue Byrd over her death, with more updates expected to come soon.