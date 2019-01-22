Ocasio-Cortez Warns World Will End In 12 Yrs If We Don’t Fix Global Warming

Ocasio-Cortez spoke out on Monday about the great urgency of tackling climate change, comparing it to World War II.

The Congresswoman turned psychic declared that climate change was our ‘our World War II,’ and predicted that the world will end in 12 years if we don’t address the problem.

Many noticed that Cortez’s words were similar to the dire warnings issued by Al Gore, ironically almost exactly 12 years ago.

Gore was more pessimistic when he predicted a global emergency within ten years in his 2006 film “An inconvenient truth”

RT reports: Shortly before launching the first assault in the war against global warming (eating ice-cream with comedian Stephen Colbert), the 29-year-old lawmaker made her apocalyptic prediction. She announced that the end is nigh in her interview with journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates on Monday night at a forum honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

To creating opportunity for all people, saving our planet from climate change, and ice cream! 🍦✨ https://t.co/LqL7voZClA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2019

Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change’,” the doomsaying congresswoman revealed in her rather distinctive oratorical tone.

To prevent the coming end-times, she called millennials and members of Gen-Z into battle with her inspiring words: “And, like, this is the war – this is our World War II.”

Twitter users responded with levels of mockery scaled to the congresswoman’s wildly hyperbolic warning.

‘We’re Like the World Is Going to End in 12 Years if We Don’t Address Climate Change’. Ocasio-Cortez on Millennials: pic.twitter.com/HSxW9QO9mu — Just Phil (@JustPhilD) January 22, 2019

The world does have its fair share of apocalypse prophets, but they don’t usually end up in Congress. — Tiny Tim (@tvshub) January 22, 2019

Others were baffled by Ocasio-Cortez’s historical analogy, or imagined a war against an ecological phenomenon a bit too literally.

I’m still trying to figure out what was our world war 1….. — yikes 🤦‍♀️ (@DarriiYikes) January 22, 2019

So Alexandrian Ocasio-Cortez thinks we should fight global warming the same way we fought world war 2? Sorry Japan 🇯🇵 , it was her idea. — Jack Blasted (@jackzblasted) October 22, 2018

But some commenters even saw the bright side of the apocalyptic proclamation.