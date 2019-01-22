Ocasio-Cortez Warns World Will End In 12 Yrs If We Don’t Fix Global Warming

Ocasio-Cortez spoke out on Monday about the great urgency of tackling climate change, comparing it to World War II.

The Congresswoman turned psychic declared that climate change was our ‘our World War II,’ and predicted that the world will end in 12 years if we don’t address the problem.

Many noticed that Cortez’s words were similar to the dire warnings issued by Al Gore, ironically almost exactly 12 years ago.

Gore was more pessimistic when he predicted a global emergency within ten years in his 2006 film “An inconvenient truth”

RT reports: Shortly before launching the first assault in the war against global warming (eating ice-cream with comedian Stephen Colbert), the 29-year-old lawmaker made her apocalyptic prediction. She announced that the end is nigh in her interview with journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates on Monday night at a forum honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change’,” the doomsaying congresswoman revealed in her rather distinctive oratorical tone.

To prevent the coming end-times, she called millennials and members of Gen-Z into battle with her inspiring words: “And, like, this is the war – this is our World War II.”

Twitter users responded with levels of mockery scaled to the congresswoman’s wildly hyperbolic warning.

Others were baffled by Ocasio-Cortez’s historical analogy, or imagined a war against an ecological phenomenon a bit too literally.

But some commenters even saw the bright side of the apocalyptic proclamation.

