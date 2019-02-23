Ocasio-Cortez Tells Democrats: I’m in Charge Now

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has warned the Democratic elite that she and her cronies are now in charge of the party.

“If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez warned on Twitter.

“Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

Breitbart.com reports: Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet came after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was confronted by a group of school children and teenage activists who urged her to support the Green New Deal.

Video of the confrontation went viral on social media, and the activist group, Sunrise Movement, accused her of treating them with “smugness” and “disrespect”:

“You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that,” the California Democrat told the group, also saying that others should “listen a little bit.”

The Green New Deal proposes a major restructuring of the entire United States economy with the goal of reversing climate change.

Among other things, the plan seeks to guarantee the “economic security” of people “unwilling to work” and replace every combustion-engine vehicle.

President Trump has mocked the Green New Deal, saying, “It sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark.”