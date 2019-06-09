Ocasio-Cortez: Let’s Study Magic Mushrooms

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for the studying – and potential legalizing – of magic mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs.

“We need to get drugs and drug use out of criminal consideration and into medical consideration,” AOC told The Post on Saturday.

Nypost.com reports: The progressive darling filed legislation Friday to encourage studies of psilocybin, ecstasy and other drugs that some believe could treat a range of ailments, from depression to headaches. Psilocybin is often referred to as magic mushrooms.

The measure, an amendment to an appropriations bill that would fund the Departments of Labor and Health and Human Services, would allow the feds to spend taxpayer money on the mind-blowing experiments.

“There’s a lot of early promising research from Johns Hopkins [University] on the effect of using psilocybin research for treating our veterans with PTSD,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And right now, because of older provisions from the war on drugs, it’s preventing scientists from doing this medical research. So I’ve introduced an amendment to expand the research on these drugs.”

Last month, Denver became the first city in the country to decriminalize psilocybin. The city allowed “personal use and personal possession of psilocybin mushrooms” by those 21 or older. Oakland followed suit last week.

The first-term congresswoman campaigned on a promise to end to the federal prohibition of marijuana and has used her perch on the House Financial Services Committee to argue that weed legalization should be used to promote racial justice.

“It does not look like any of the people who are reaping the profits of this are the people who were directly impacted,” she said at a congressional hearing in February.

“We need to accept that there is nothing more inherently damaging about marijuana than, say, legal substances like alcohol or anything else,” she told TMZ that month.

“So, I’m glad that we’re moving towards a more just position as a party and that we’re moving to legalize marijuana—but not just legalize marijuana but to really make up for the damages done by the war on drugs and the people who were unjustly incarcerated by the war on drugs.”

New York has legalized weed for medicinal purposes—but an effort to allow its recreational use appears to have stalled in Albany.