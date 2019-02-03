Ocasio-Cortez: Non-Transgender People Are ‘Privileged’

Democrat Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says people who are “born in the right body” are “priviledged” because they are not transgender.

The New York Democrat told the Intercept that she considers herself enormously “privileged” that she wasn’t born transgender.

In the interview, Cortez said that when a person transitions “they actually see and feel and sense and taste and smell all of the differences.”

She then declared herself a “cisgender” woman – a term that means someone whose gender identity matches the one they were born with.

According to Corez, “cisgender” people are born into a life of unbridled “privilege” due to them not having to deal with the trauma of physically changing their gender.

“Almost every single person this country can acknowledge some privilege of some type, you know? I’m a cisgender woman,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“You know, I will never know the trauma of feeling like I’m not born in the right body.”

“That is a privilege that I have no matter how poor my family was when I was born.”

“But it’s really hard for some people to admit,” she continued.

“It’s part of this weird American dream mythology that we have, that for a lot of, in a lot of circumstances isn’t as true or isn’t as clearly communicated as we’d like for it to be, or we wish it were,” she said.

“If you’ve never experienced different treatment in your life, you wouldn’t know what different treatment feels like or looks like.”