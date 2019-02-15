Ocasio-Cortez: There Is NO National Emergency

Ocasio-Cortez insists there is no national emergency at the southern border

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has declared that there is no national emergency on the southern border, and has vowed to fight President Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez – who wants to ban air travel, build bridges to Europe and annihilate the US energy sector – says Trump’s attempt to secure the border is a bad thing.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ocasio-Cortez promises to fight President Trump on his emergency declaration.

Obama declared a national emergency 13 times.

