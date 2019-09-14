Ocasio-Cortez: Miami Will Not Exist in a ‘Few Years’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has warned that Miami only has a few years left on this planet.

Speaking at the NAACP town hall on Wednesday, AOC said, “When it comes to climate change, what is not realistic is not responding … with a solution on the scale of the crisis—because what’s not realistic is Miami not existing in a few years. That’s not realistic. So we need to be realistic about the problem.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Ocasio-Cortez made a similarly extreme claim about climate change earlier this year, predicting that the world may end in 12 years if trends weren’t changed.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” the 29-year-old said. “And your biggest issue is, your biggest issue is how are we going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our World War II.”

She later claimed that she wasn’t being literal.

In August, the Ocasio-Cortez again made a strange prediction, saying that climate change could lead to glaciers melting and prehistoric diseases escaping from the ice and killing humans.

“There are a lot of diseases that are frozen in some of these glaciers that scientists fear that there is a potential that a lot of diseases could escape these melted glaciers,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram live stream.