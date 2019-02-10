Ocasio-Cortez Caught Lying to Public; Says ‘Green New Deal’ from Her Website “Is Fake”

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been caught brazenly lying to the public, claiming real quotes from her ‘Green New Deal’ are ‘fake’.

On Friday, Tucker Carlson invited Cornell Universtiy professor, far-left activist and Ocasio-Cortez adviser Robert Hockett onto his show to debate the merits of the Green New Deal.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Robert Hockett immediately told Tucker Carlson the document source he was reading from was doctored and not from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s website.

Tucker Carlson: Why would we ever pay people who are unwilling to work?

Robert Hockett: We never would, right? And AOC has never said anything like that, right? I think you’re referring to some document, I think some doctored document that somebody other than us has been circulating.

Tucker Carlson: Oh, I thought that came right from, that was a backgrounder from her office is my understanding?

Robert Hockett: No, No, she’s actually tweeted it out to laugh at it. If you look at her latest tweets it seems that apparently some Republicans put it out there.

The exchange was highlighted by Andrew Lawrence who wrote: “Watch what happens when Tucker Carlson steps out of the conservative bubble and brings on an @AOC policy adviser who debunks all the conservative media lies straight to his face (spoiler: it doesn’t go great for Tucker)”

Andrew Lawrence is a researcher at the far left smear-site and fake news manufacturer, Media Matters.

Rep. Alexandria Cortez retweeted the tweet on her timeline.

But it was a lie.

And Ocasio-Cortez knew it was a lie.

The actual document DID come straight off the AOC website.

The document was created by Saikat Chakrabarti, her chief of staff!

The metadata proves it.

AOC is gaslighting people.

This is getting scary. AOC and others are straight gaslighting people. NPR still has the faq published.

** HERE IS THE FULL DOCUMENT FROM AOC’s WEBPAGE — It was downloaded before her office deleted it.

Mark Dice added this.

Even Jonathan Swain from Axios admitted it came from the AOC website.