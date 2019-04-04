Ocasio-Cortez Implicated in “Brazen Dark Money Scheme”

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been accused of another serious finance violation alongside her campaign manager, Saikat Chakrabarti.

Spanning nearly 50 pages and levying more than 20 counts against Ocasio-Cortez, Chakrabarti, and the entities they created to carry out an unlawful, “dark money” scheme, the complaint provides a disturbing insight into Ocasio-Cortez’s numerous campaign finance violations to date.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to a complaint filed with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) in March, two PACs founded by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s top aide, Saikat Chakrabarti funneled over $1 million in political donations into two of his own private companies, reported the Washington Examiner.

Today The Coolidge Reagan Foundation filed more charges.

In the complaint’s words:

“[Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti] engaged in a brazen scheme involving multiple political and commercial entities under their control to violate federal election law, circumvent federal contribution limits and reporting requirements, and execute an unlawful subsidy scheme. This scheme allowed Ocasio-Cortez to gain an unfair advantage by receiving illegally excessive contributions and illegally subsidized campaign services.”

You can read the complaint here.

Foundation counsel Dan Backer, who authored the complaint, sent The Gateway Pundit this statement:

“The subsidy scheme carried out by AOC and her campaign manager involve some of the most egregious campaign finance violations ever recorded. Perhaps even more egregious is AOC’s hypocrisy on the matter, as she continues to portray herself as a campaign finance reformer. It’s time for the Federal Election Commission—and all Americans—to hold AOC accountable, and say no to her self-serving brand of socialism.”

According to the Daily Caller Foundation AOC and her Chief of Staff may face serious JAIL TIME!