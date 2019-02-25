Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Tells Her Followers To Consider ‘Not Having Children’

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her Instagram followers on Sunday night that they should consider not having children due to climate change because there is a “scientific consensus” that life will be too hard for their kids.

“Our planet is going to hit disaster if we don’t turn this ship around and so it’s basically like, there’s a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult,” Ocasio-Cortez said while chopping up food in her kitchen during an Instagram live video.

“And it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question, you know, ‘Is it okay to still have children?‘”

While reminding us that we are all going to literally die if her Green New Deal doesn’t pass, the hypocritical New York representative failed to compost her potatoes.

Socialist @AOC discusses how people should reconsider having children due to global warming, and reminds us that we are all going to *literally* die if the Green New Deal doesn’t pass. She also takes some shots at Dianne Feinstein. *Sidenote: She failed to compost her potatoes* pic.twitter.com/6eWhbTbqqB — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestion that her followers refrain from reproducing has raised hopes in conservative quarters that the entire progressive movement will die out in a similar fashion to the Shakers, the religious sect that banned sexual relations, dooming itself to run out of members.

The Wire reports:

Ocasio-Cortez then took a shot at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) over an incident that happened in Feinstein’s office on Friday when a far-left fringe group tried to pressure Feinstein into supporting the Green New Deal.

“You know what’s interesting about this group?” Feinstein told the group on Friday, in response to the group storming into her office. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing.”

“You come in here, and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that,” Feinstein continued. “I’ve gotten elected, I just ran. I was elected by almost a million-vote plurality. And I know what I’m doing. So you know, maybe people should listen a little bit.”

Ocasio-Cortez said Feinstein’s response was “like not good enough” because the legislation that the Democrats support is “frankly going to kill us.”

“This idea that ‘I’ve been working on this for x-amount of years,’ um, it’s like not good enough,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Like, we need a universal sense of urgency, and people are like trying to introduce watered-down proposals that are frankly going to kill us. A lack of urgency is going to kill us.”

Socialist @AOC eviscerates @SenFeinstein and calls her a political coward. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/ZQQw7Ibixh — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has often used alarmist language when discussing climate change, repeatedly comparing fighting climate change to fighting Nazi Germany. Ocasio-Cortez has gone as far as to claim that the world is going to end in 12 years if her far-left policies are not implemented.

“I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in Gen Z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a Martin Luther King forum in New York City in January. “And your biggest issue, your biggest issue is how are we going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our World War II.”