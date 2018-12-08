Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Ethics Violation Before She Even Takes Office

December 8, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit with ethics complaint

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been hit with her first ethics violation, one month before she has taken office. 

Ocasio-Cortez threatened to abuse the powers of her elected office to retaliate against Donald Trump Jr. on Friday after the president’s son jokingly posted a meme trolling her on his Instagram account.

Dailywire.com reports: “I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.”

“Have fun!” she concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet came in response to this Instagram post from Trump Jr.:

Almost immediately, numerous political analysts, commentators, and pundits noted that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments likely constituted an ethics violation.

“It’s worth noting that the official House Ethics Manual explicitly prohibits the kind of threat that @Ocasio2018 just issued against @DonaldJTrumpJr for his refusal to support her political agenda,” The Federalist’s Sean Davis wrote on Twitter.

A source close to Donald Trump Jr. told The Daily Wire that they expect an ethics complaint will be filed.

