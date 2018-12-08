Ocasio-Cortez Hit With Ethics Violation Before She Even Takes Office

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been hit with her first ethics violation, one month before she has taken office.

Ocasio-Cortez threatened to abuse the powers of her elected office to retaliate against Donald Trump Jr. on Friday after the president’s son jokingly posted a meme trolling her on his Instagram account.

Dailywire.com reports: “I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.”

“Have fun!” she concluded.

I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month. Have fun! https://t.co/oQ6MsdJYCk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 7, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet came in response to this Instagram post from Trump Jr.:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrELOVXlhGs/?utm_source=ig_embed

Almost immediately, numerous political analysts, commentators, and pundits noted that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments likely constituted an ethics violation.

“It’s worth noting that the official House Ethics Manual explicitly prohibits the kind of threat that @Ocasio2018 just issued against @DonaldJTrumpJr for his refusal to support her political agenda,” The Federalist’s Sean Davis wrote on Twitter.

The House prohibition on the very kind of threat that @Ocasio2018 just made to @DonaldTrumpJr couldn't be clearer: lawmakers are "prohibited from threatening punitive action" against people/groups for not politically supporting the lawmaker. Ethics Committee should investigate. pic.twitter.com/NNIPp1vsyv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 7, 2018

A source close to Donald Trump Jr. told The Daily Wire that they expect an ethics complaint will be filed.

Here are some of the most notable responses to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet:

So, um, if he trolls you on media, then you're going to use the power of the government to come after him? That's not fascist or anything. https://t.co/82hOJp39Ua — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 7, 2018

So you stalk @DonaldJTrumpJr on Twitter and are now threatening to abuse Congressional subpoena power for a personal vendetta if he continues to point out the stupid things you say? How very progressive. https://t.co/y83M83NH55 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 7, 2018

"The new gestapo will come to us in the form of internet trolls led by a telegenic populist from one of the five boroughs." – Nostradamus https://t.co/zIBbAGEQcF — ART TAVANA (@arttavana) December 7, 2018

Something tells me that if this happened, the media coverage would look different than Politico's story here. https://t.co/wbxYpAl0Ed — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) December 7, 2018

My dislike for Jr is well-documented, but threatening a private citizen with a Congressional subpoena because he made a meme you don't like is one hell of a hot take. https://t.co/urxbAaSIbA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 7, 2018

Sorry, did this fool just threaten to use the power of government to punish a citizen because he posted a meme? https://t.co/gnlpGAAiKs — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 7, 2018

Did you just threaten to subpoena someone for criticizing you? As a lawyer and former prosecutor I find this deeply troubling. https://t.co/OqIpBkbsIS — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 7, 2018