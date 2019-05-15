Ocasio-Cortez Demands Lindsey Graham’s Resignation

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has demanded that Senator Lindsey Graham resign from his post.

“The Senate Intel Committee (which is GOP-controlled!) issued a legally binding subpoena, & Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC advised that individual to ignore it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“If Lindsey Graham wants to work for Trump so badly, he can resign his seat and move his office down a few blocks to do so.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Graham said Monday that if Trump Jr. complied with the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee, he should plead the Fifth. “You just show up and plead the Fifth and it’s over with,” Graham said, noting that his attorney would “have to be an idiot” to allow Congress another bite at him. “This whole thing is nuts. To me, it’s over.”

Graham’s comments prompted a number of tweets calling for his resignation.

BREAKING: #LindseyGrahamResign has been tweeted out over 300,000 times since @TheDemCoalition started to promote it this morning! Graham SHOULD resign. Him telling Don Jr to ignore a Senate subpoena is more than enough to warrant his resignation—everyone who retweets this agrees! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 14, 2019

Senator Lindsay Graham has openly encouraged Don Jr. to show up but to plead the 5th and refuse to testify. Why is Graham helping to cover up Don Jr.'s lies and further obstruct the investigation? #LindseyGrahamResign https://t.co/oBjaym3oKi — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 14, 2019

Politico reported Tuesday that Trump Jr. would testify before the committee in mid-June, with both the topics of discussion and the amount of time being limited.

Graham has made no comment regarding calls for his resignation.