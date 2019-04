Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamelessly spoke in an African-American accent on Friday while talking to a room full of black people.

Why do Democrats always put on fake African-American accents when talking to black people? How demeaning is this? You're not black @AOC pic.twitter.com/n9NWip5iv6 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez later denied she changed her accent, claiming anyone who suggested otherwise was a “conspiracy theorist.”

As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx. I act & talk like it, *especially* when I’m fired up and especially when I’m home. It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2019

Judge for yourself….

Really? Let's play a game of spot the difference…. pic.twitter.com/wuOL53Jprz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 5, 2019

Here’s Hillary Clinton pulling the same stupid stunt.