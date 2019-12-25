Ocasio-Cortez: America Is a Fascist Society

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declares America a fascist society

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that America is a “fascist society” in a speech to thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters.

AOC told the audience America is not an advanced society. She then added, “It is fascism what we have here!”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The liberal audience ate it up.

