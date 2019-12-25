Ocasio-Cortez: America Is a Fascist Society

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that America is a “fascist society” in a speech to thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters.
AOC told the audience America is not an advanced society. She then added, “It is fascism what we have here!”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The liberal audience ate it up.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Democrats Want to Impeach Trump a Second Time - December 25, 2019
- Trump: Getting Rid of ‘Evil’ FBI Officials One of My Greatest Achievements - December 25, 2019
- Investigator: Hunter Biden Under Criminal Probe for Burisma-Linked Money Laundering - December 25, 2019