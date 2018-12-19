Ocasio-Cortez Takes ‘Mental Health’ Break Before She Even Takes Office

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has announced she is taking a “mental health” break from politics, one month before she has even taken office.

The Bronx-bred champagne socialist announced Monday that the stress of being an elected official has become too much to bare, and told supporters she will taking some time off before January.

“I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term,” the incoming New York congresswoman tweeted.

“For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political — not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed. So I’ve decided to take others along with me on IG as I learn what self-care even means and why it’s important.”

So I’ve decided to take others along with me on IG as I learn what self-care even means and why it’s important. Feel free to comment here & share any resources or suggestions that have been helpful to you ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 17, 2018

Nydailynews.com reports: The 29-year-old progressive champion encouraged her followers to share their self-care regimens and followed up the post with a string of Instagram messages about how she had to give up her Zen lifestyle when she launched her congressional bid.

“Before the campaign, I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“As soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup.”

Ocasio-Cortez — who unseated longtime Queens Rep. Joe Crowley in a stunning primary upset that made national headlines — vowed to not pretend to be something she’s not as she officially starts representing New York’s 14th congressional district on Jan. 3.

“I believe public servants do a disservice to our communities by pretending to be perfect,” she wrote. “

A lot of campaigns are based on telling a ‘superhuman’ story and I respectfully disagree with that tactic…You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be 100% committed.”