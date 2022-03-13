Obama’s White House Doctor Demands Biden’s Resignation: ‘He’s Got Severe Dementia’

Former President Barack Obama’s White House physician is demanding that Joe Biden resigns immediately, warning that he is in the advanced stages of dementia.

Ronny Jackson, who served as the physician for both President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama, is blowing the whistle on how Biden is mentally unfit to hold office.

Jackson argues that the country is suffering because of Biden’s dementia.

“Biden doesn’t know what’s going on with Ukraine,” Jackson tweeted on Friday.

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!”

“He’s not cognitively capable of leadind,” he warned.

“He needs to RESIGN before our country suffers any more.”

Theblaze.com reports: The doctor’s comments are in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine which continues to disrupt the geopolitical balance of power.

Jackson, a Republican, currently represents Texas’s 13th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and has raised questions about Biden’s cognitive ability in the past.

In late February, Rep. Jackson called for Biden to take a cognitive test and said that he is “not fit to be our president right now.”

Fox News reported that Jackson said, “The whole country is seeing his mental cognitive issues on display for over a year now, and there’s really no question in most people’s minds that there’s something going on with him, that he’s not cognitively the same as he used to be and, in my mind, not fit to be our president right now.”

The congressman continued, “Every time he gets up and talks to the American people, it’s not just the American people that are watching him speak, it’s the whole world, and that’s part of what the problem is here. He looks tired, he looks weak, he looks confused, he’s incoherent, and it sends a message of weakness all over the world, and they’re seizing up on that.”

Last July, he predicted that Biden would eventually resign from the presidency due to his declining cognitive abilities.

He said, “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now, and, you know, I think that he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now.”

Last January, Jackson slammed Biden for ignoring a question about his mental health and suggested that him doing so was an indication that something was “wrong” with the president.

Biden ignoring this question led Jackson to demand he sit for a cognitive examination.

Jackson said, “I am demanding he have a cognitive test NOW. There’s too much on the line, we need to know!”