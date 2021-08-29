Obama’s WH Doctor: ’Biden Is Severely Cognitively Compromised – He Must Be Removed NOW ‘

August 29, 2021
Obama's White House doctor says Biden is severely cognitively compromised and must resign
Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician who served under Obama, said Joe Biden’s severe cognitive defects are now displayed for the whole world to see.

Jackson, who has repeatedly called for Biden to step down, warned that Biden is now destroying the reputation of the United States.

Following Biden’s speech, Jackson tweeted the following:

“That was embarrassing.”

“There is something so obviously wrong with Biden’s cognitive fitness it was hard to watch.”

“He should NOT remain President for another SECOND. We deserve better – MUCH better.”

“Biden’s speech yesterday was bizarre,” Jackson added.

“His cognitive decline is on full display, and the results have been disastrous.”

“Our nation can’t take this ANY longer.”

WATCH:

