Obama’s National Security Advisor Endorses Calls to Forcibly Remove Trump From Office “Now” Over Coronavirus

Barack Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice retweeted calls to forcibly remove President Trump from office over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The call to remove Trump via resignation or the 25th Amendment was posted at 3 a.m. CDT on Monday by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, an MSNBC contributor who accused Trump of blocking medical equipment from coronavirus patients, thereby making it likely the U.S. will end up in a desperate situation like Spain where ventilators are rationed in favor of the young.

“I’m over 70 and won’t be able to sleep tonight after reading this. Trump is in the way of getting enough equipment to save lives. We cannot wait until November. Resignarion (sic) or 25th Amendment now,” Wine-Banks tweeted.

I'm over 70 and won't be able to sleep tonight after reading this. Trump is in the way of getting enough equipment to save lives. We cannot wait until November. Resignarion or 25th Amendment now. https://t.co/i98PIk704N — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) March 23, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: We are moving into a dangerous time in America. Rather than pulling the nation together to face the coronavirus crisis, the Democrats are tearing us apart.