Obama’s ICE Chief: Cages For Illegals Were Built by Obama – NOT Trump

The man who served as the Obama administration’s chief of removing illegal immigrants said on Wednesday that it was President Obama who had the idea of putting illegal immigrant children in “cages” — not President Trump.

Democrats have used the existence of “cages” in US border facilities to attack President Trump, attempting to cast him as cruel and inhumane. However they are ignoring the fact these “cages” were built on Barack Obama’s watch — and now Obama’s own people are speaking out.

Daily Wire reports: Thomas Homan, Obama’s executive associate director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement between May 2013 and January 2017, was responsible for “promoting public safety and national security by maintaining direct oversight of critical ICE programs and operations to identify, locate, arrest, detain and remove illegal aliens from the United States,” according to his LinkedIn profile. Since January 2017, he has served as Acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He stated on Wednesday, “I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages. That facility was built under President Obama under (Homeland Security) Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built,” according to The Washington Examiner.

Homan, speaking at the conference hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies, noted a Democratic chairman who asked a Trump official, “You still keeping kids in cages?” He snapped, “I would answer the question, ‘The kids are being housed in the same facility built under the Obama administration.’ If you want to call them cages, call them cages. But if the left wants to call them cages and the Democrats want to call them cages then they have to accept the fact that they were built and funded in FY 2015.” (source: The Center for Immigration Studies panel transcript)

Homan said that the Border Patrol facilities where illegal immigrants are detained “were not built to take care of children,” adding, “It’s chain link dividers that keeps children separate from unrelated adults. It’s about protecting children.”

In June 2017, as The Washington Examiner pointed out, Homan told a House Appropriations subcommittee: