Obama’s Brother Asks If Michelle Is Really ‘Michael’

Barack Obama’s brother caused outrage on Twitter on Thursday after suggesting that Michelle Obama might actually be a man.

Malik, Barack’s half brother, asked the question, “Is Michelle Michael?”

Is Michelle Michael? — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) March 14, 2019

Theamericanmirror.com reports: In 2017, Alex Jones claimed to have proof that Michelle was male.

The Independent reported:

In a 12-minute video, the Infowars host analyses footage and photos which he believes prove Ms Obama has a penis.

“Since the early days of the Obama administration, citizens across the board have studied videos and photos of Michelle Obama and said that she is a man,” the shock jock said.

“And even [Barack] Obama has called her over and over again Michael. But new shock footage has emerged that is being censored off the internet as fast as you can upload it.”

It’s not the first time Malik has made things uncomfortable for his brother on social media.

In 2017, Malik Obama tweeted an image of what appears to be Barack’s birth certificate.

Except it’s not from Hawaii, but rather Kenya.

“What’s this?” he tweeted.

The document is from the “Coast Province General Hospital” in Mombasa, British Protectorate of Kenya, and is for Barack Hussein Obama II, who was born on the “4th day of August, 1961.”

In 2011, the White House released what it claimed was President Obama’s “long form birth certificate.”

The President believed the distraction over his birth certificate wasn’t good for the country. It may have been good politics and good TV, but it was bad for the American people and distracting from the many challenges we face as a country. Therefore, the President directed his counsel to review the legal authority for seeking access to the long form certificate and to request on that basis that the Hawaii State Department of Health make an exception to release a copy of his long form birth certificate.

Obama’s staff released this image of his Hawaii birth certificate: