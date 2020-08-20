Obama Vows Biden Will Save US Democracy & Solve All America’s Problems

Barack Obama vowed that his former VP Joe Biden will save US democracy and solve all the country’s problems in his speech to the Democratic convention.

While holding up Biden as a panacea for America’s troubles, Obama launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump. He claimed Trump was using his power in office to help only himself and his friends and had turned the presidency into a “reality show”

RT reports: Addressing the third night of his party’s national convention on Wednesday, the ex-POTUS took an uncharacteristically harsh tone on President Donald Trump, saying he hadn’t “grown into the job because he can’t” while laying blame for the Covid-19 crisis squarely on his administration.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did,” Obama said.

“He’s shown no interest in putting in the work… no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends, no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.“

The consequences of Trump’s failures have been “severe,” he went on, holding him ultimately responsible for “170,000 Americans dead” in the pandemic, “millions of jobs gone… our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Obama insisted that a Biden administration would make that all go away and then some, vowing that he would bring Covid-19 “under control,” “expand healthcare,” “rescue the economy” and “restore our standing in the world” – quite a tall order.

“Do not let them take away your power, do not let them take away your democracy… You can give our democracy new meaning. You can take it to a better place.“

Trump met the speech with a number of tweets – in standard all-caps style – blasting the former president for spying on his 2016 campaign while questioning his sluggish endorsement for Biden, which didn’t come until a late stage in the primary season.