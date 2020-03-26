Barack Obama has urged Americans to stay at home for the foreseeable future, despite President Trump’s desire to reopen the country by easter.

The former president elbowed his way into the national conversation on Wednesday in what appears to be a rebuke to Trump’s remarks during a Fox News town hall.

“I would love to have [the country] open by Easter,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“It’s such an important day for other reasons.”

President Trump also tweeted that the cure cannot be harsher that the problem, suggesting he is gearing up to put Americans back to work very soon.

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Obama should shut up and let President Trump lead the country during this pandemic.