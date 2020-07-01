Obama Tells Aides Racial Unrest, Protests Are ‘Tailor-Made’ To Defeat Trump – Stunning Admission

Former President Barack Obama has been quoted telling aides that the racial unrest and Black Lives Matter protests across the nation are “tailor-made” to defeat President Trump in the November election.

The nationwide protests have been presented by the media as an organic response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, however Obama reportedly told aides the racial unrest is also playing an important role in the campaign to remove President Trump from the White House.

The ex-POTUS was made anxious after riots and looting rocked many American cities in the days following Floyd’s death and Trump began trumpeting “law and order” in response, according to a New York Times report based on interviews with more than 50 people close to him.

“Let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it,” Obama wrote in a Medium post last month.

But Obama’s confidence in Biden’s chances has grown as the protests have continued. The Times cited sources who claim the former president does not challenge his former attorney general Eric Holder, who says Trump is a racist, and believes Trump engages in “racial demagoguery.”

“I don’t want a country in which the president of the United States is actively trying to promote anti-Asian sentiment and thinks it’s funny. I don’t want that. That still shocks and pisses me off,” Obama reportedly said in a private fundraiser last week, after Trump called the coronavirus “kung flu” during a Tulsa rally.

Candace Owens has warned American patriots against taking Black Lives Matter and their protests on face value, stating that “Black Lives Matter is a Marxist movement disguised as racial unrest,” and warning “We fight now, or lose America to violent communism.”

“These thugs are delivering ultimatums to businesses & schools: Do as we say, or burn,” Owens continued.

In the past week, two Black Lives Matter co-founders have had their Marxist backgrounds exposed, adding weight to claims the group is a radical leftist organization trained to disrupt American society and promote a modern multicultural variety of Marxist ideology.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi’s links to Communist Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro have been exposed, and co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted to being a “trained organizer” and “trained Marxist” in a resurfaced video.

Hawk Newsome, a Black Lives Matter leader also issued an ominous threat on Fox News, threatening that “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it,” before warning that he could be “speaking literally.”

According to Candace Owens, the liberal media is manipulating African Americans and “trying to inspire a race war” in an election year.