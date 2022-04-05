Obama Refers To Joe Biden As ‘Vice President’

April 5, 2022 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Former President Barack Obama referred to President Joe Biden as the “vice president” during his first public appearance at the White House since leaving office.

“Vice President Biden, vice president…” he began as the crowd burst out laughing.

Breitbart reports: Obama later insisted it was all part of a joke, and walked over and gave Biden a friendly hug before returning to using his correct titles

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) applauds as President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama embrace prior to delivering remarks on the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Joe Biden. My president,” Obama said seriously as he continued his speech.

The former president recounted his effort to get Obamacare passed, even though it was deeply unpopular with Americans.

“There was a lot of misinformation flying around,” Obama said,

Biden also made a joke after taking the podium.

“My name is Joe Biden and I’m Barack Obama’s Vice President,” he said after taking the podium.

He commented that Obama’s return to the White House recounted a lot of memories.

“Feels like the good ‘ol days,” he said.

