Obama Rally Stormed By Protesters Accusing Him of Overthrowing Ukraine Gov’t in 2014

An Obama rally in Detroit descended into chaos on Wednesday as anti-war protestors and patriots stormed the room and accused the former president of overthrowing the Ukraine government in 2014.

According to the protestors, the world is now suffering the consequences of the Obama administration’s corrupt history in Ukraine and we are being led into World War 3.

“You overthrew the legitimate government of Ukraine in 2014,” according to one of the protesters. “Tell us about your plans for nuclear war with Russia.”

“Stop provoking nuclear war with Russia. Russia is not the enemy. Stop leading us into nuclear war with Russia.”

“Will you tell the truth before the world walks into World War 3?” another protestor asked Obama.

Former president Obama had little to say to the protesters. After all, how could he possibly defend his record?

The president who preached hope also kept the military-industrial complex in fine fettle, selling a record $115 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia, the world’s most repressive regime, and destabilized entire regions, creating vacuums for terrorists to thrive.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, the U.S. bombed seven countries while supporting other destabilizing military actions throughout the Middle East.

A former Nobel Peace Prize chief even admitted that he deeply regrets awarding the Peace Prize to Barack Obama in 2009.

Ex-secretary Geir Lundestad said that the award was given to Obama in the hope that it would strengthen him, but on reflection the award did the opposite.

“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Mr Lundestad writes.

“Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he says. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for”.

With the world on the brink of a nuclear WW3 thanks to the Obama administration’s actions in Ukraine, Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize is looking more absurd than ever.