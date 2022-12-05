Obama Publicly Mocks ‘Uncle Joe’ Biden

During a speech in Atlanta, Georgia last week, former President Barack Obama threw “Uncle Joe” Biden under the bus.

Wittingly or or unwittingly Obama admitted that Biden is not given “serious” responsibilities as president.

During a stump speech for Democrat senate candidate Raphael Warnock, Obama said: “We all know some folks in our lives, who, we don’t wish them ill will, they say crazy stuff, ‘well, Uncle Joe, we know what happened to him.’ You know. It’s okay. They’re part of the family. But you don’t give them serious responsibilities”

InfoWars reports: Obama made the comments while attempting to smear Warnock’s opponent, Republican candidate Herschel Walker, claiming that he had told the former president that they had played basketball together before, but then admitted they had never met.

Obama’s Freudian slip reveals what he and fellow Democrats actually think of the puppet president, that he’s a man who can’t be depended upon.

This comes as Twitter owner Elon Musk released a trove of internal communications from the social media platform Friday detailing how executives coordinated with Democrats to cover up the Hunter Biden laptop story just weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

This could be a move by Obama to create more distance between Biden and the Democrats before ultimately compelling him to step down in light of the growing controversy surrounding Hunter’s laptop.

Watch Obama’s full remarks: