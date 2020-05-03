Obama Ordered Trump Not to Hire Flynn, Who Was Ready to Expose His ‘Dirty Deeds’

Former President Barack Obama urged President-elect Donald Trump not to hire Lt. General Mike Flynn in 2016.

Now, after years of litigation against Flynn by Obama loyalists, we discover that Flynn was ready to expose Barack Obama’s “dirty deeds,” which explains why they worked so hard to try to silence him.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the leadership of the villainous James Comey, began targeting Flynn shortly after he was fired by then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for his outspoken criticism of the Obama Administration’s approach to Islamic terrorists,” American Greatness reports.

“It infuriates me when our president bans criticism of our enemies, and I am certain that we cannot win this war unless we are free to call our enemies by their proper names: radical jihadis, failed tyrants, and so forth,” Flynn explained in an op-ed about why he was fired in 2014.

“With good leadership, we should win. But we desperately need good leaders to reverse our enemies’ successes.”

Madworldnews.com reports: That column was published in the New York Post on July 9, 2016. Three weeks later, the FBI launched an official probe into Flynn, Obama’s former Defense Intelligence Agency chief, and three others for allegedly colluding with Russia to rig the election in favor of Donald Trump, whose campaign Flynn was advising at the time.

Flynn also testified before Congress criticizing the Obama administration’s failed Afghanistan policy. This showed, once again, that Flynn understood how badly we were doing and would not collude with the intelligence community. That really angered Comey and his cabal.

The Lt. General was a vocal critic of Obama’s Iran deal.

“A team I am part of actually presented a plan to key people in the White House and members of Congress that would essentially develop a new economic system in the Middle East, but DC is too dysfunctional to develop the long-term plans required to avoid hostilities in the Middle East,” Flynn said back in 2015.

“Russia is the big winner in this deal as they are backing an Iranian program knowing that they can also sell to the Iranian antagonists in the region and make double the money on arms and nuclear technology,” Flynn added.

Mike Flynn was ready to do an extensive investigation into the CIA to prove they were really working for Obama’s interests, not the American people.

“They’ve lost sight of who they actually work for,” Flynn said in an interview with The New York Times in October 2015. “They work for the American people. They don’t work for the president of the United States.” He added, speaking of the agency’s leadership: “Frankly, it’s become a very political organization.”

The New York Times warned about Flynn’s intentions on December 12, 2016, right after President-elect Trump announced he had hired him as the new Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“Mr. Flynn’s assessment that the C.I.A. is a political arm of the Obama administration is not widely shared by Republicans or Democrats in Washington. But it has appeared to have been internalized by the one person who matters most right now: Mr. Trump,” New York Times reported.

“In August [2016], when the Trump campaign received its first intelligence briefing, Mr. Flynn was so combative with the briefers that another person in the room had to urge him to settle down, according to a person familiar with the episode who was told about it in confidence,” The Times added.

Flynn was already aware that Comey and his cabal were most probably spying on the Trump campaign, and that’s why he was so “combative,” the word the Times uses to make it appear as if Flynn was crazy.

Obama and his cohorts could not risk allowing Gen. Flynn to stay in such a powerful position in the Trump administration where he could get access to all the intel he needed to expose all their dirty deeds.

So, they set Flynn up by recoding his phone call with the Russian Ambassador in December 2016. New documents prove their plan was to use the phone call to either get Flynn in a perjury trap or get him fired.

The filing also claims that then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called Washington Post reporter David Ignatius on or before January 10, 2017, and said: “Take the kill shot on Flynn.”

Clapper had leaked the Flynn phone call to their good buddy David Ignatius and was waiting for orders to take Flynn out. That “order” from the White House came on or around Jan. 10, 2017. They were ready to proceed to smear the Lt. General in the press and then make his life hell with their bogus investigation.

Thanks to Barack Obama’s fear of being outed by Flynn, the 33-year-combat veteran’s life was destroyed. He went bankrupt, lost his job and reputation, and feared going to prison.

What was his crime? Being an American patriot who dared to expose Barack Obama and his cronies who turned the Intel Community into the Gestapo. Sadly, some of those rats are still active in the swamp. I say bring General Michael Flynn back. Give him back his job and let him finally finish what he started.