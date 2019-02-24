Obama Official Urges Civil War Against Trump Administration

Former Obama official Joshua Geltzer is openly calling for a civil war in America if President Trump refuses to step down in 2020.

In a bizarre op-ed for CNN published Saturday, Geltzer said the military and state law enforcement officials should prepare to oust Trump from the White House in the unlikely event he loses his 2020 re-election bid and fails to accept the restults.

Coincidentally, the op-ed comes the day after a 2018 election for a Congressional seat in North Carolina was vacated due to fraud and a new election ordered to take place by the State Board of Elections.

Bizpacreview.com reports: And Geltzer says these four groups must conspire to bring down Donald Trump in 2020 (because obviously the Deep State failed in 2016):

US military

Congress

Electoral College

All state governor.

A Projection of What Democrats Did In 2016

In a bizarre projection of how the Democrats reacted when they refused to accept defeat in 2016 after repeated attempts to rig that election in Hillary Clinton’s favor, Geltzer says the US military must remove Trump from office in the unlikely scenario that:

Trump loses the 2020 election AND He refuses to leave peacefully. (Why the hell would that happen? Trump’s not a leftist who opposes the rule of law.)

Joshua Geltzer was the director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Barack Obama’s last two years in office. He discussed his plans for a hypothetical civil war in a rambling, incoherent CNN op-ed entitled: “What if Trump refuses to accept defeat in 2020?”

The purpose of the op-ed is to inflame liberals and foment leftist animus against President Trump now and in 2020:

“Our civilian and uniformed Defense Department leaders have a role to play. The health of our democracy rests, in part, on not involving the military in transfers of power. And that should continue.

But imagine the most extreme scenario, with Congress certifying Trump’s defeat but Trump refusing to leave office. In those circumstances, the military would no longer owe its loyalty to Donald Trump as of noon on January 20, 2021.

And it’s worth asking the Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as they testify before Congress in coming months, to affirm that they understand that and would act consistently with it.”

Media Ignored Obama Abuse of Powers

Geltzer says liberals discuss how to navigate the unlikely scenario that Trump loses in 2020 AND refuses to accept defeat because he’s an authoritarian.

“Trump is increasingly proving himself to be a President eager to overstep his authority,” wrote Geltzer.

Geltzer blithely forgets that his authoritarian former boss, Barack Obama, repeatedly wielded unilateral power by penning 276 executive orders during his two terms in office.

Geltzer argues that President Trump has laid the groundwork to contest the results of the 2020 election by revealing Democrat efforts to allow illegal immigrants to vote and spotlighting the media’s proven anti-conservative bias.

“Trump’s unrelenting assaults on the media and intelligence community, augmented by his baseless insistence on widespread voter fraud, have laid the groundwork for him to contest the election results in worrisome ways by undermining two institutions Americans would count on to validate those results.”